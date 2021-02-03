Geingob implores citizens to avail themselves for vaccination

The President HE Dr Hage Geingob on Wednesday called on Namibians to make themselves available for the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available, assuring that government will not deliberately comprise their health.

“I am aware that there is much public suspicion and apprehension around the safety of COVID-19 vaccines. Rest assured that the Government will not do anything to compromise the health of our people,” Geingob said.

Answering to questions by the media at the 24th COVID update, Geingob promised if and when the vaccine becomes available, he will take it upon himself to publicly take the first dosage.

He added that Cabinet has begun working to ensure that the most vulnerable citizens will soon get access to much needed and sought-after vaccines, beginning with frontline workers and the most vulnerable citizens.

“Namibia is a member of the COVAX facility and we have further approached friendly countries to support our efforts to access reliable and affordable vaccines,” he added.

The nationwide curfew will also now be from 22h00 and 05h00, with public health measures announced by Health Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula last month to remain enforce for the next 21 days.