Khomas Councillors hit the ground running to make good their election promises

By David Adetona.

The Khomas Regional Council officially resumed its activities with the announcement that it will continue to implement its five-year 2017/2022 strategic plan to change the socio-economic conditions of the residents despite various economic challenges.

At the opening session in Windhoek, Khomas Regional Governor, Hon Laura Mcleod-Katjirua, said the opening of new council year is in line with its strategic plan for service delivery to the communities that look up to the councillors and staff to achieve or deliver better public services and infrastructure.

She emphasized that continuous coordination between the Council, the City of Windhoek, the Governor’s Office and all the other public institutions in the region is crucial to implement and provide effective and efficient services and infrastructure to the people.

To support the Council, the Governor requested the full utilization of the regular regional and local authority Councillor meetings to share common challenges, cement efforts for service delivery and for collective consultation particularly in such strategic matters as budget planning and implementation.

The Governor stated that a dependable chain of command, mutual respect, and smooth cooperation between the Councillors and their respective support staff is required to ensure efficient and effective service and infrastructures delivery.

“The hope and trust of our community is in us to effectively and efficiently respond to their needs, wishes and aspirations. We must by all means collectively avoid betraying this trust which made us the candidates of choice to lead them to prosperity, “she said.

With regard to the devastating economic damage wrought by the lockdowns, she called upon the Councillors and their staff not to create any fear or hesitation, to lose focus but instil confidence and broad understanding of the magnitude of leadership obligations for public services delivery.

The Council’s opening session was also the first session for the majority of the new Councillors elected in December last year. This first meeting was the beginning of their five-year term.

“Most of the Councillors have hit the ground running and are already active in the community to deliver their promises to the electorate in the region,” said Hon John Moonde, the Council’s chairman.

“Khomas Region’s Councillors with representatives have developed internal policies on project management and monitoring and evaluation among others to change the socio-economic conditions of citizens in the Region. There is trust in the systems of governance and the due processes with which development strategies are executed,” he said.

Khomas Regional Governor, Hon Laura Mcleod-Katjirua (Third from right) and the Council’s chairperson, Hon John Moonde (fourth from right) with Councillors at the official opening of the new Council year in Windhoek recently.