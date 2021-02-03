Government to ensure the most vulnerable citizens have adequate access to COVID-19 vaccines

The country’s health sector remains intact and Cabinet has begun working in earnest to ensure the most vulnerable citizens will soon get access to much needed and sought after COVID-19 vaccines, the president, HE Dr Hage Geingob said Tuesday.

“All avenues will be exhausted when it comes to safeguarding the health of Namibians,” he said at the official opening of Cabinet on Tuesday.

According to Geingob, COVID-19 has brought untold destruction to Namibia.

“Lives have been lost prematurely, many Namibians are in hospital and have had their health compromised, our economy has suffered adverse effects and we have been forced to adapt our lives in ways that have affected us physically, psychologically and spiritually,” he added.

Despite the gloomy circumstances, Geingob said the government, in conjunction with development partners, the private sector and citizens, have worked tirelessly over the past several months to fight the war against the invisible enemy, COVID-19.

“We remain optimistic about our prospects to recover from the devastation of 2020 and together, there is no doubt this country can return to a path of sustainable and inclusive growth and development,” he added.

Meanwhile, Geingob said the projections they had received for the worst-case scenario were startling but to date, the government has to their best kept the situation under control.