COVID-19 recovery rate now at 96% – Official

Namibia’s COVID-19 recovery rate is now at 96% following 175 new recoveries announced during a daily update on Tuesday.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 32,739, while the total number of active cases currently stands at 1,169, Ester Muinjangue, deputy Minister of Health and Social Services said.

According to Muinjangue out of the total active cases across the country, 146 are hospitalized and 13 are in the intensive care unit.

The country’s cumulative confirmed cases now stand at 34,270, while recoveries are at 32,739 and total deaths at 355.