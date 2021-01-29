Best pitch earns Masterclass participant a substantial windfall to start his business

For aspiring entrepreneur, Johannes Shiwombolo, January ended on a high note. After attending a Masterclass by the One Economy Foundation, he presented the winning pitch for his fledgling chemical business, SG Cleaning, earning him a cool N$10,000 in start-up capital.

The Masterclass was attended by 50 entrepreneurs on Saturday 30 January 2021 in Windhoek. The focus was to impart an understanding of the importance of market research, business registration and compliance, networking and partnerships.

At the ceremony where Shiwombolo received his first prize, the foundation’s Chief Executive, Sem Uutoni said “We prioritize supporting grassroots and small and medium businesses as they are key to job creation, stimulating local economic development, and improving livelihoods. Therefore, we initiate, strengthen and support initiatives which improve the resilience, capacity, and capital of entrepreneurs.”

Upon conclusion of the Masterclass, comments ranged from deep appreciation for relevant information to lock into value chains, to an understanding of the power of partnerships to strengthen and sustain small businesses.

Beneficiaries of the One Nation Fund, a collateral-free lending scheme by the One Economy Foundation, also attended the Masterclass. MYM Trading, the manufacturer of Mutete Hibuscus Juice, sponsored Mutete Juice for all the participants.

Sem Mandela Uutoni (left), Chief Executive of the One Economy Foundation congratulating Johaness Shiwombolo of SG Cleaning with his successful business pitch.