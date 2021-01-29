Select Page

Corrupt officials taint Namibia – Geingob

Posted by | Feb 2, 2021 |

Reiterating that corruption is not systemic in Namibia, the President HE Dr Hage Geingob stressed that corruption in any form, e.g. kickbacks, or percentage commission for the amount of a contract, is unacceptable and that some corrupt officials have tainted the name of the country.

“Corruption and perceptions thereof erode public trust in institutions. We should therefore intensify the fight against corruption to ensure that each and every cent earmarked for development reaches the intended beneficiaries,” Geingob said while speaking at the official opening of Cabinet on Tuesday.

With regard to the allegations pertaining to FISCHCOR, Geingob said he will not seek to jeopardise or influence the administration of justice through public statements induced by the media.

“When trial-related rules and ethics allow and at an appropriate time, I will extensively address the unfortunate insinuations, conjecture and mischievous interpretations, with a view to demonstrating their falsity,” he said.

Geingob further called on ministers not to delay implementation of crucial projects through procrastination and indecision, adding that he is aware that the aversion to taking decisive action on the implementation of projects could stem from the fear of being perceived as corrupt.

“Do your job with clear conscience and to the best of your ability,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, an Afrobarometer survey released on 26 January, indicated that out of 18 African countries surveyed, Namibia, along with Cape Verde emerged, as the top two countries where citizens do not have to pay a bribe to access public services.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

