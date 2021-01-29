Month of love brings fresh sounds from Tapz – ‘MaGents’ single and video launch scheduled for Thursday

Music lecturer at the College of the Arts, Tapuwanashe Munyayi popularly know as ‘Tapz’ will release his first solo single this year accompanied by a video on 4 February at Vinyls in Windhoek

The track titled, ‘MaGents’ is a love song centred around a man willing to do anything to win a particular woman’s heart ,who he views to be the love of his life.

According to Tapz the song will be released 10 days before Valentine’s day, to celebrate love whilst encouraging people to stay hopeful as well as rekindle what has been lost in love and to do more for their partners.

The release will be an open to a physical event with invited guests as well as the public expected to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations.

“There will also be a YouTube premiere of the video on the day of the event and a live event streaming service to cater for the public that wont be able to attend the event,” he said, adding that they have decided to turn to digital distribution of music content as the whole world is now using this platform to reach out to new audiences.

The event will also be graced by renowned local musicians as well as business personalities who will be in support of the arts industry which has been affected adversely impacted by the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Tapz said that one can subscribe to Tapz Music channel on YouTube to get an invite to the premiere for his latest video which happens to be his debut production after he started his solo career in 2019. Tapz can also be reached on Facebook, Instagram or twitter under Tapz Music Official.