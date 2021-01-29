Select Page

GIPF temporarily suspends biometrics verification due to COVID-19

Posted by | Feb 1, 2021 |

GIPF temporarily suspends biometrics verification due to COVID-19

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has temporary suspended the biometric verification process due to COVID-19 regulations.

The GIPF in an announcement Monday said members should not be alarmed; the suspension will not affect payments of their benefits.

“With the new strain of COVID-19 looming and the alarming increase in cases, the GIPF has taken the decision to protect all members, especially our vulnerable stakeholders such as our pensioners” stated Ignatius Manyando, Manager: Annuities.

The biometrics verification system identifies a person by comparing a person’s thumbprint to information stored on a database. Since the verification process is touch based, the decision was taken in the interest of the health and safety of the GIPF staff and that of its members.

“It is imperative that GIPF adheres to regulations put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. We apologies for any inconvenience caused and encourage members with enquiries to contact their nearest GIPF office”, concluded Manyando.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Swaziland to head Malaria eradication drive

Swaziland to head Malaria eradication drive

31 January 2017

Local visual artwork to feature at Museum of African Art in Belgrade next year – Artists invited to submit work

Local visual artwork to feature at Museum of African Art in Belgrade next year – Artists invited to submit work

12 December 2019

Issuance of duplicate voter cards to commence next week

Issuance of duplicate voter cards to commence next week

13 November 2020

Central bank well placed to support economic recovery with monetary policy

Central bank well placed to support economic recovery with monetary policy

21 February 2018