Small steps to help you get out of the debt trap, but you have to start now!

By Lourencia Rodriques, Financial Adviser, Sanlam.

Achieve your 2021 financial goals with a constrained budget.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in slow economic growth during 2020, and while it may be tough for many of us to save for a rainy day, a little effort in this regard can go a long way.

Saving just 5% more in your chosen savings vehicle can help you reach your goal faster. Similarly, paying only 5% more than your minimum monthly instalment on a vehicle or a bond can substantially reduce your debt repayment period. Even if you live from pay cheque to pay cheque, it is critical to try to break the pattern to save, or put more money to monthly debt repayment.

The habit of saving whatever is left after spending is unlikely to show success, or get you out of the hand-to-mouth scenario. You need to do the reverse of that.

Here are some tips to help you start saving now – even with a constrained budget:

• Pay yourself first: Put money away for saving as soon as you receive your salary – automatically deducting this from your salary is the best way to do it.

• Increase your debt repayment debit order: Don’t try to pay extra only if there is money left after spending. If you take this approach, you will always find something else to spend your money on. Instead, let your creditors deduct the extra repayment as soon as you get paid.

• Save for a goal: Whether it is a deposit on a house, your children’s education or a comfortable retirement, it is much easier to save if the savings goal is real and important to you, rather than to save vaguely because “everyone needs to save”.

• Reassess your debt: Try to stick to good debt (e.g. mortgage bond, studies) and use cash for other expenses instead of using credit or store cards. Remember that short-term debt carries high interest, so make it a priority to settle it promptly. Once that is done, save the money that used to go to debt repayment.

• Keep a lid on non-essential expenses: Start recording your expenditure on non-essential items. Decide which of these you are willing to give up. Also, try cheaper alternatives for activities you engage in quite frequently.

For more information and advice on this topic, speak to an accredited Financial Advisor or Broker, email [email protected], with any queries.