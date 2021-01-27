Botswana’s Masisi to pay working visit to Namibia

The President of Botswana, Dr. Mokgweetsi Masisi will pay a one-day working visit to Namibia on Friday, 29 January and will be received by the President HE Dr Hage Geingob.

Masisi’s visit comes ahead of the 6th Session of the Namibia-Botswana Permanent Joint Commission of Cooperation, to be hosted virtually from 16 to 18 February 2021, where the two countries are expected to review implementation of all bilateral agreements, joint projects and programmes, an issued statement revealed.

During the working visit, the two Heads of State will witness the signing of the agreement to elevate the Joint Commission to a Bi-National Commission and the 6th Namibia-Botswana Permanent Joint Commission of Cooperation will be the last session before its transformation. This elevation signifies the importance that both countries attach to their bilateral relations.

The two Presidents will further discuss joint efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, access to COVID-19 vaccines and post-recovery efforts, existing dry-port facilities for Botswana, including the strengthening of border security and management.

As members of the Southern African Custom’s Union and the Southern African Development Community, Namibia and Botswana cooperate closely in the fields of trade, health, environmental protection, defence and security, agriculture, education and transport.