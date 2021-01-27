Young Warriors eye quarter finals spot in 2021 Africa U-20 Cup tourney

NFA – The Young Warriors will face Tunisia, Central Africa Republic (CAR) and Burkina Faso in Group B of the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations to be staged in Mauritania from from 14 February- 4 March, according to an announcement made this week.

Young Warriors Head Coach, James Britz in a statement admitted that it is a tough group but the entire team remains optimistic.

“It is a very competitive group but we didn’t qualify by luck, we deserved the win and we will go there and fight for a place in the quarter finals. I watched a couple of videos of Burkina Faso and currently they are the biggest threat because they have been at this competition before and they are quite a physical team” he stated o the NFA website.

He further stated that Tunisia and CAR are also making their debut like Namibia and is of the view that the Young Warriors stand a strong chance to reach the quarter-finals .

“We are not going to Mauritania to make up numbers, we are going there to compete and with the crop of players we have in training camp, the technical team is positive that we will reach our target. We have been working with most of these players for the past three months and we see so much potential in them, they really have what it takes to do big things,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said the current training camp consists of thirty players and the technical team will not trim the list until CAF communicates the amount of players eligible for travelling.

Players in camp are: Tully Nashixua, Immanuel Hamunyela, Denzil Narib, Fillippo Michelletti, Pitsi Ameb, Romeo Amon, Xavier Mcclune, Edmar Kamatuka, Carl Tjipe Karuuombe, Ronin Berendt, Amazing Kandjii (Khomas), Steven Damaseb, Prins Tjiueza, Promise Gurirab, Herman Uwuseb, Tuhafeni Ananias, Gerson Paulus (Erongo), Ngazikue Kandetu, Ruhuka Ngatangwe(Omaheke), Mwanyekange Matheus (Omusati), Josef Erastus(Oshana), Juninho Jantze(Hardap), Eubrahim Apollus (Kharas), Giovani Kaninab, Gonzales Tsuseb (Kunene), Ngero Katua, Garere Damaseb, Jovane Narib, Phillip Joseph (Otjozondjupa).