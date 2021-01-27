Select Page

Special screening of Kukuri on this Friday

The Namibia Arts Association will host a special screening of Philippe Talavera’s half-length film, ‘Kukuri’ on Friday, 29 January at 18:00 hrs.

‘Kukuri’ is an Ombetja Yehinga Organisation (OYO) which was shot entirely in the Kavango East region. The film addressing the issue of child marriage starring Hanty Kasongo and George Antonio as its leads.

The film was born after OYO conducted a survey on child marriage. Under the condition of anonymity, the team interviewed girls in the north who had been forced to marry at an early age.

‘Kukuri’ has been nominated at the 7th Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA7) for Best Movie Southern Africa, selected to screen at the 2020 Garden Route International Film Festival (GRIFF) in South Africa and now most recently it was announced that the film will be screened at the Ananse Cinema International Film Festival in Ghana.

To book for the free screening, contact, [email protected]

 

