FlyWestair supports Cricket Namibia with domestic travel programme

Cricket Namibia and FlyWestair this week announced a partnership agreement at an event held at Eros Airport.

The partnership is a two year long barter agreement where FlyWestair will be the preferred airline partner for Cricket Namibia regionally and internationally. In return, FlyWestair will supports Cricket Namibia with domestic travel programmes.

“We are extremely fortunate to partner with FlyWestair and it is an advantage for us with their flexible flight schedules. We are glad that Cricket Namibia will be supporting a local entity that will in the end benefit the country’s economic state,” said Cricket Namibia CEO Johan Muller.

Cricket Namibia Vice-President Polly Negongo further added that Cricket Namibia is privileged to partner with the leading airline in Namibia, and hopes the partnership extends. “The partnership makes our plans easier locally and internationally, thank you FlyWestair.”

Henri van Schalkwyk, Westair CEO, said that it is an honour to partner with Cricket Namibia, arguably currently the best performing national sports team, especially with the strides the national team has made in the past two years on the global stage.

The pandemic has been a blight on both travel and international sports. FlyWestair hopes to make the team’s travels easy, safe and enjoyable under the current limitations.

“As a proudly Namibian airline we are here to support our country and its people by continuing to deliver exceptional on-time service. Last year we were able to conduct many repatriation flights while continuing as far as possible within the travel restrictions to offer our scheduled services,” FlyWestair CEO added.

Currently FlyWestair operates scheduled routes between Windhoek and four destinations, including Cape Town, Johannesburg, Ondangwa and Walvis Bay. “We will continue to strive towards getting our passengers, and now also our national cricket stars, to their destinations safely and on time,” said van Schalkwyk.