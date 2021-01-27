Nedbank Cycle Challenge postponed

Nedbank Namibia announced that the decision on rescheduled dates will be made as soon as health regulations allow. Jointly, the Nedbank Kidz Challenge, the Nedbank MTB Challenge and the Nedbank Road Race Challenge attract close to 2,000 cyclists every year.

“We are mindful of the fact that the cycling calendar is quite congested, but have dates set aside for races in both the Nedbank/Windhoek Pedal Power Road Race Series and the Nedbank/Rock & Rut Cross-Country (XC) Series later in the year, which could serve to host a rescheduled Nedbank Cycle Challenge,” said Nedbank Namibia’s spokesperson, Gernot de Klerk.

The Chief Administrator of the Namibia Sports Commission, Freddy Mwiya, said they had extensive consultations with Nedbank Namibia, particularly related to the cycling races that they host, as well as their generous support towards the development of cycling in the country.

“We have also seen their diligence in adhering to the guidelines governing sporting activities at the past weekend’s Nedbank/WPP 1 race in Swakopmund, but an event of the magnitude of the Nedbank Cycle Challenge does require a vastly different approach in ensuring social distancing,” Mwiya said.

The President of the Namibian Cycling Federation, Axel Theissen, also has full understanding for the decision to postpone the Nedbank Cycle Challenge.

“Our cyclists do need competitive races of this quality to continue honing their talent and skill, but not at any risk to their health or preparation for international races,” Theissen said.