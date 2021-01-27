Customs administrations expected to continuously adapt and display agility and dynamism

Customs Administrations will be an integral part of of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), as they unlock and leverage the competitiveness and enhance both continental and global trade logistics, an official said this week.

Namibia is excited by the recent launch of the AfCFTA which is brim-full of opportunities to strengthen intra-Africa trade, regional and continental value chains, the Finance Minister, Iipumbu Shiimi said in a statement delivered on his behalf during the World International Customs Day in Windhoek.

The day was observed under the theme: ‘Customs bolstering recovery, renewal and resilience for a sustainable supply chain.”

“Customs Administrations are expected to continuously adapt and display agility and dynamism,” he said, adding that Namibia is in the process of launching the Namibian Revenue Agency (NamRA) with a mandate to administer state revenue and the reform of Customs and Excise which will contribute to a more enabling business environment.

Shiimi furthermore shared some envisaged initiatives which will be part of the implementation of Customs Modernization Programme, that the Directorate of Customs is embarking which will include; new clearing agent and risk management policies; establishment of the container control program and electronic data interchange centre.

“In operationalisation of these programs, we are mindful of the advances in technology which if optimally used can streamline our process and improve efficiency,” he added.

Shiimi meanwhile said it is therefore incumbent upon the Namibia Customs and Excise Administration to pause and examine the country’s economic and social projections and benchmark them against international best practices in order to remain relevant and attuned to the latest global developments.