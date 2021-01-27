COVID-19 recoveries now over 30,000 mark

The Ministry of Health and Social Services on Tuesday announced that the total number of recoveries now stand at 30,432.

The Deputy Health Minister Ester Muinjangue said at a daily update that the country’s total number of active cases currently stands at 2191.

“163 are hospitalized, of which 19 are in intensive care units (ICU). Although the number of hospitalized confirmed cases and those in ICU have decreased by 13% and 30% respectively in the last 24 hours, it is worrisome to note that the number of deaths are on an upward spiral,” she said.

Muinjangue said nine deaths had occurred in the last 24 hours, four from Windhoek district, one eachfrom Katima Mulilo, Swakopmund, Oshakati, Grootfontein and Keetmanshop districts.

To date Namibia has so far recorded 32,957 confirmed cases, 30,432 recoveries and 129 deaths, 328 total deaths.