French Embassy, DoBox collaboration to aid with the development of local female tech entrepreneurs

By Clifton Movirongo.

Dololo Pty Ltd, and the Embassy of France on Monday announced the launch of a new project aimed to support the development of local female tech entrepreneurs, dubbed FemTech.

The FemTech project focus is to develop local female tech entrepreneurship ecosystem through the development of three innovative female entrepreneurs, who will undergo mentorship, training, and connecting to the French tech ecosystem.

The joining of forces of the project responds to three key focus areas supported by the French and Namibian governments, comprising “entrepreneurship and supporting small and medium enterprises, supporting gender equality and females in business and supporting innovation and technology as a key contributor to economic development.”

Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Dololo, Chantal Claassen revealed that although Namibian development plans make mention of developing technology and entrepreneurship as well as gender equality, there are few projects catering specifically for the needs of female founders in the tech innovation space.

The envisaged project activities will commence in January and will run through December this year and optimistically “bring together a community of inspirational female entrepreneurs and business owners.”

Three individual female entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to receive extensive business development, incubation and mentorship support to help grow their businesses. Additionally, each of the contestants will have the opportunity to attend one international entrepreneurship event.

Furthermore, the female entrepreneurs will be able to develop their businesses through three main aspects, namely the business development and incubation at DoBox, international travel and mentorship, and connecting to the French innovation community.

Claassen added that this particular project provides an opportunity to combine the three aspects and make a meaningful impact in Namibia’s female technology entrepreneurship ecosystem.

According to the company, “FemTech is a project focused on finding those hidden gems; progressive and inspiring female entrepreneurs seeking to develop their tech business and take it to the next level. Through various events, activities, and social media strategies, DoBox hopes to reach female tech entrepreneurs all over the country.”

“France is committed to fostering entrepreneurial links with Namibia and supporting the development of women empowerment throughout the whole continent. Namibia overflows with young creative minds. We wish to help them with our partner DoBox. This is a thrilling project to which we are looking forward,” said Estèphe Camus, an economic attaché at the Embassy of France.

DoBox is a company ran by Dololo, whose mission and vision is to empower future generations by providing spaces and supporting networks that enable young entrepreneurs to solve real world problems and to be the leading catalyst in Namibia’s entrepreneurship ecosystem.