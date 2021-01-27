German Academic Exchange Service lecturer takes office

The Deputy Head of Mission of the German Embassy to Namibia, Ellen Gölz, recently welcomed Julia Gambadatoun, the new lecturer of the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) in Namibia.

Gambadatoun already took up her post as DAAD-lecturer on 01 September 2020, however, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, had worked remotely from until the beginning of this year.

In her role as she will hold courses at the University of Namibia Department and Literature Studies, German Section. Apart from teaching at the university, Gambadatoun also coordinates DAAD activities, including consultation hours for students interested in studying in Germany and scholarship opportunities and career development workshops at various educational institutions in Namibia.

Currently, DAAD scholarship consultations take place every Wednesday from 15:00 – 17:00 via Zoom, appointments can be made via [email protected]

On the left, Julia Gambadatoun (DAAD) with Ellen Gölz (German Embassy) on the right.