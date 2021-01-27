Samaria looks forward to the final Group D CHAN match despite crashing out of tourney

NFA- The Brave Warriors lost 1-0 to Tanzania in their second group match to effectively bow out of the 2020 African Nations Championship Finals underway in Cameroon.

Following their 3-0 defeat to Guinea in the opening match, the Brave Warriors were looking at redeeming themselves against Tanzania in the second match on Saturday night.

The lads held their own and it was goalless at the break but in the second half, they fluffed their lines as Tanzania got behind and scored the only goal of the match to win the match 1-0.

Coach Bobby Samaria is satisfied with the display by the team.

“I think the boys did redeem themselves because i sincerely believe that we deserved something from that match. Last night we applied ourselves correctly and had very good moments in the game”, Samaria.

Samaria however rue the chances missed by the team.

“We combined well and created good chances for ourselves, which we sadly did not convert. I am not pleased by the result but I’am content with the peformance of the lads”.

Samaria looks forward to the final Group D game on Wednesday 27 January.

“We can only improve going into the third and final match. Yes we are out of the running but the Zambia match is another football match which we should use to improve the team.