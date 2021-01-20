Gondwana embarks on third Go4Gold programme for 2021

By Clifton Movirongo.

As the country is facing different challenges in these trying times, the Gondwana Collection Namibia proclaimed the launching of its third Go4Gold journey with 12 “motivated and enthusiastic potential” young leaders.

The company revealed that the Go4Gold Academy is structured around process-oriented learning, encouraging everyone to achieve their personal best.

Additionally, apart from their line of business at Gondwana Collection, the contestants attend six modules and complete five on-the-job projects as well as a year project. The first five day long module started on 18 January in Windhoek, attended by lodge and Windhoek based Gondwanians.

Ume Goldbeck, Go4Gold Team Trainer and Leadership Coach said she adjusted the content of the programme in such a way that Go4Gold is grooming Gondwana’s leaders for a new era in the tourism industry.

“Guest expectations have shifted dramatically and very quickly. Transparency and trust are taking on entirely new dimensions and new skills will need to be developed to continue to deliver the highest levels of service to guests while still respecting the rules and regulations that are influencing us on every level of our lives,” she added.

According to the local hospitality group, “the hospitality sector has been among the worst-hit during the COVID-19 crisis.”

However, Goldbeck said she observes good reasons to be optimistic about the industry’s recovery, describing it as a process that will be made easier by smart adaptation, flexibility, resilience, and a willingness to evolve with the times.

She said these are attributes and skills which can be learned, adding that it will be the key focus during the Go4Gold Academy this year.

She expressed hope and said there is a lot of work to be done at Go4Gold 2021, as she acknowledged her excitement to start the journey.

“Another aspect to work on is to find a way to stimulate social contact while obeying physical distancing laws. The strategy for finding success in this challenging time is not a simple path but an adaptable mentality,” she explained.

“The Go4Gold initiative forms part of the Gondwana Training Academy that was established in 2017. Only selected Gondwana employees can participate in the various in-house training programmes,” they concluded.

The participants of Gondwana’s 2021 Go4Gold Academy. Back left to right: Erzaan Kurz, Constancia Festus, Daniela Diekmann, Uendjii Black. Middle left to right: Mathias Ndana, Romano Willemse, Selma Amenya, Maria Szabo, Lally Sambeha. Front left to right: Christiaan Jacobie, Cedrick Dennis, Ume Goldbeck (Team Trainer and Leadership Coach), Jacob Toloshi. Photo: Go4Gold