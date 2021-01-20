Namibian roads rated best in Africa

Namibia has retained its status as having the best road infrastructure on the African continent for the fourth consecutive year, outperforming competitors such as South Africa and Rwanda.

This is according to the World Economic Forum’s Quality of Road Infrastructure Report for 2019. The country’s score has gone up to 5.30 from the previous score of 5.10 in 2018, putting Namibia in

the same category with countries such as Finland, Germany, Malaysia and Sweden.

Namibia’s overall global ranking has also moved up to number 21, a major move from the 28th spot the country occupied in 2018.

“The improvement in points and ranking can be attributed to a number of factors, such as the continued maintenance of our existing roads, completion of new roads and the current ongoing

construction of major capital projects such as the Windhoek-Okahandja road, Windhoek-Hosea Kutako Airport road, Swakop-Henties Bay road project and Swakop-Walvis Bay road, just to

mention a few,” Conrad Mutonga Lutombi, CEO of the Roads Authority said.

The results on country rankings of the quality of road infrastructure were released via the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report for 2018/19.

The Global Competitive Report index tracks the performance of approximately 141 countries on 12 pillars of competitiveness, including the quality of Road Infrastructure Development.