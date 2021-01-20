Select Page

Women’s cricket squad participates in five-day national camp

Posted by | Jan 21, 2021 |

Women’s cricket squad participates in five-day national camp

Cricket Namibia is currently hosting a five-day national women’s camp which commenced on Monday at JC Sports Indoor training facility in Windhoek owned by Eagles player, Craig Williams.

The 14 selected players that make up the squad include Windhoek and coastal based players, of which the Women’s Head Coach, Francois van der Merwe, in a statement expressed confidence of the selected squad.

According to Cricket Namibia, the training sessions during the camp included net-facing, left-arm spin (strike rotation), one-on-one with a bowling machine, batting skills, bowling skills, and fielding. Mental health is vital and the ladies have a daily session where they focus on how to be better athletes.

Furthermore, the sessions  tackled aspects of how to deal with fear, boost confidence, mental strength, and setting and achieving goals

“It is fortunate that the squad can still practice with the current COVID 19 regulations, and training at JC Sports has been convenient especially with the unpredictable weather. The girls are starting to hit the balls harder and bowling faster, it was great to have input from Craig Williams on their performance and training sessions,” said van der Merwe,

The selected 14 players are: Irené van Zyl (c), Yasmeen Khan (wk), Adri van der Merwe, Kayleen Green, Suné Wittmann, Sylvia Shihepo, Arassta Diergaardt, Wilka Mwatile, Mekelanye Mwatile, Reehana Khan, Shiomwenyo Namusha, Didi Foerster, Victoria Hamunyela and Phia Gerber.

“It is great to have all 14 payers together for the first time at the same place, and we believe that they are the ultimate 14 players set to represent Namibia,” he said.

 

About The Author

Sport Contributor

The Economist does not have a dedicated sport reporter. This designation is used for several contributors who want their sport stories in the Economist. Experience has taught us that companies usually want their sport sponsorships published prominently, being the reason for a sports category. It now also carries general sport items but only those with direct Namibian relevance. - Ed.

Related Posts

Young Gladiators prepare for World Cup qualifier

Young Gladiators prepare for World Cup qualifier

3 February 2012

Young Gladiators claim silver at AUSC Zone 5 Games

Young Gladiators claim silver at AUSC Zone 5 Games

19 December 2016

Total Tara Rally roar in Windhoek

Total Tara Rally roar in Windhoek

25 November 2011

Old Mutual supports SARPCCO games

Old Mutual supports SARPCCO games

19 April 2013