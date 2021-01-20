Lufthansa to add more flights between Windhoek and Frankfurt in March and April

In March and April, Germany’s largest airline, Lufthansa, will be add a fourth and fifth frequency between Windhoek and Frankfurt, further strengthening its commitment and ties to the Namibian market.

According to Dr Andre Schulz, Lufthansa Group’s General Manager of Sales in Namibia, these new frequencies will be serviced by an Airbus A330 and are subject to final government approval, however they are already bookable online as well as via the GDS.

As of 14 January 2021, the regulations for travellers entering Germany from risk areas has been updated. Currently Namibia has been identified as a Level 1 risk area by the Robert Koch Institute.

This means that all travellers entering Germany from a risk area such as Namibia, are required to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test. The test can be carried out up to 48 hours after entry and must be reported to the competent authorities. Passengers who are only transiting through Germany from a level 1 area, as well as Children under 6 years of age are exempt from the obligation to test or provide proof.

However, the Level 1 risk status for Namibia is subject to change at short notice, based on the infection rate per week, and could therefore raise additional measures for entry into Germany.

The entry requirements for passengers travelling to Namibia remain unchanged.

“No doubt, 2021 will of course be full of challenges too, but also new opportunities and possibilities, all of which I am confident we can successfully master in our collective efforts, as we continue our fight against the unprecedented global COVID-19 pandemic,” Schulz said.

In addition, a mandatory ten-day quarantine continues to apply for all travellers entering Germany from a risk area. Travellers are also required to complete the Digital Entry Application:

https://www.einreiseanmeldung.de/ or a substitute application prior to departure. The current classification of all countries and regions is available on the website of the Robert Koch Institute

via the following link: https://www.rki.de/risikogebiete

Dates of the additional flight frequencies Lufthansa will introduce during March and April.