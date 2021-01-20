Negative COVID-19 results from NIP to be communicated via SMS

The Health Ministry and Social Services this week announced that as from 19 January, negative COVID-19 results from the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) will be communicated to clients via short message services (SMSs).

According to the Health Minister, Dr. Kalumbi Shangula in an update statement, the text message will be accompanied by a link that will direct clients to the NIP website which contains a section on Frequently Asked Questions.

“Clients are encouraged to make use of this website, however COVID-19 hotline, toll-free number 0800 100 100 can also be used for further inquires,” he said, adding that SMS that clients will receive will be through an official NIP phone number 40400.

Shangula said any text message not sent from this number is not from NIP and individuals forging text messages from unauthorized phone numbers will be investigated and held legally accountable.

Meanwhile, Shangula on Wednesday announced that the country recorded 258 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the cumulative confirmed total to 31,253.