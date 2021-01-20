Central bank donates equipment worth N$3 million to help combat COVID-19

The Bank of Namibia donated medical equipment worth N$3 million to the Ministry of Health and Social Services to assist the various needs in hospitals.

The equipment includes masks, personal protective equipment, ECG machines, CRAP machine and CRAP Prongs, electrocardiographs, highflow nasal oxygen machines with accessories, intubation kits, patient monitors, amongst others.

The donation is destined for all state hospitals in Namibia in general, mainly for hospitals in Erongo, Zambezi, Karas, Kavango and Hardap regions.

The equipment was procured in consultation with the relevant officials of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, both at the central level, and identified regional hospitals, said the Bank of Namibia Governor Johannes !Gawaxab

With the recent spike in infections and hospitalizations, !Gawaxab said part of the donation is for equipment needed for clinical case management.

“We need to be on guard so that the second wave does not exact a heavier toll on our system. Corporate Namibia needs to support Government to protect the gains that we recorded last year fighting this pandemic,” he added.

Speaking at the handover of the donation, the Health Minister, Dr. Kalumbi Shangula said the donation came at an opportune time as cases across the country continue to spike, and health workers as well as the system carrying the brunt of the pandemic.