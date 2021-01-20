Brave Warriors walloped by Guinea in CHAN opener

The Brave Warriors opened their African Nations Championship (CHAN) campaign with a massive loss against Guinea on Wednesday evening in Limbe Cameroon.

In the three-nil encounter, Guinea’s Horoya AC forward Yakhouba Barry earned a brace in the opener, while the other goal for the Syli National was scored by Morlaye Sylla to give the West Africans complete control of Group D.

The 2021 edition of the African Nations Championship commenced on 16 January and Namibia is in Group D alongside Zambia, Guinea and Tanzania.

The Brave Warriors now have to regroup after the Guinea defeat and face Tanzania on 23 January and then finish off the group matches with Zambia on 27 January.