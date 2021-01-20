Select Page

Brave Warriors walloped by Guinea in CHAN opener

Posted by | Jan 20, 2021 |

Brave Warriors walloped by Guinea in CHAN opener

The Brave Warriors opened their African Nations Championship (CHAN) campaign with a massive loss against Guinea on Wednesday evening in Limbe Cameroon.

In the three-nil encounter, Guinea’s Horoya AC forward Yakhouba Barry earned a brace in the opener, while the other goal for the Syli National was scored by Morlaye Sylla to give the West Africans complete control of Group D.

The 2021 edition of the African Nations Championship commenced on 16 January and Namibia is in Group D alongside Zambia, Guinea and Tanzania.

The Brave Warriors now have to regroup after the Guinea defeat and face Tanzania on 23 January and then finish off the group matches with Zambia on 27 January.

 

About The Author

Sport Contributor

The Economist does not have a dedicated sport reporter. This designation is used for several contributors who want their sport stories in the Economist. Experience has taught us that companies usually want their sport sponsorships published prominently, being the reason for a sports category. It now also carries general sport items but only those with direct Namibian relevance. - Ed.

Related Posts

Records fall galore at first gala, but only for the young and the old

Records fall galore at first gala, but only for the young and the old

5 February 2020

Liebherr Master’s Cup a hit at Wernhil

Liebherr Master’s Cup a hit at Wernhil

6 March 2015

Rössing Marathon winners rewarded

Rössing Marathon winners rewarded

15 June 2012

Women’s 3×3 basketball team returns in high spirits after solid performance in their first-ever international tournament

Women’s 3×3 basketball team returns in high spirits after solid performance in their first-ever international tournament

24 June 2019