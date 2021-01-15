Sikunga guards get financial boost from FNB to combat illegal fishing along the Zambezi River

FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, has approved a donation of N$300,000 for the vital work of the Sikunga fish guards, funded by the Gondwana Care Trust.

This is the second year that the foundation has supported this project which targets illegal fishing using fine-mesh nets.

The guarding effort started as a voluntary project in 2018. In the meantime it has developed into a permanent one with 10 full-time guards.

“Our country and especially our natural resources are a focus area of the FirstRand Namibia Foundation and we are proud of the work done by the patrols of the Zambezi river. We are aware of the numerous challenges faced by the Sikunga Fish Guards such as the fear for their well-being due to possible exposure to armed illegal fishermen. The condition of their tents in which they spend time when on patrol are also poor and nevertheless, these guards are loyal, willing and motivated and we support their endeavour wholeheartedly,” said Revonia Kahivere, Manager, Corporate Social Investment at FirstRand Namibia.