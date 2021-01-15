Select Page

Namibia prepares for CHAN opener

Posted by | Jan 18, 2021 |

NFA- The 2020 Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) kicked off on Saturday 16 January in Cameroon.

Namibia will open their campaign against Guinea on Tuesday at the Limbe Sports Stadium.

Namibia is making her second consecutive appearance at the finals. In 2018, Namibia defeated Ivory Coast and Uganda 1-0 each and drew 1-1 with Zambia, the latter topping Group B, with Namibia in second place.

In the quarterfinals Namibia lost 2-0 against host Morocco and Zambia lost 1-0 to Sudan.

Players like Charles Hambira made a mark when he guaranteed Namibia a 1-0 win over Ivory Coast with an only goal at additional time and scooped the man of the match award.

Like Hambira, Panduleni “Kaka” Nekundi scored additional time to secure maximum points for Namibia against Uganda, while in the match against Zambia, it was Absalom Iimbondi who scored for a 1-1 draw.

Other players like Captain Dynamo Fredericks and Vitapi Ngaruka similarly gave exceptional performance and the nation keenly awaits to see what they have in store this year.

While training continues, pressure builds up for some players as they hope to make their first national team appearances. Eleven Arrows player Johanness Mutanga says he hopes to make his debut.

“The competition in the team was tough, some guys did not make it but I’m happy I did. I hope to get an opportunity to give my all and represent my country” Mutanga said.

His fellow team mate Jonas Matias of Citizens shared the same sentiments. “It is not easy being in the national team, it requires hard work because there are a lot of great players. I thank the technical team and hope I get to show what I can do.” Matias added.

 

