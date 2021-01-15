Select Page

Goethe-Institut Namibia gets new Director

The German Ambassador to Namibia, Herbert Beck welcomed the new Director of the Goethe-Institut Namibia, Dennis Schroeder, who took the reins from his predecessor, Daniel Stoevesandt on 04 January.

The Goethe-Institut is Germany’s cultural institute, active worldwide. It promotes the study of German abroad and encourages international cultural exchange.

The Goethe-Institut Namibia’s aim is to promote the German language through language classes and through courses for teachers of “German as a Foreign Language”.

Furthermore, the institute fosters intercultural co-operation between Namibia and Germany through cultural programmes, as well as the multimedia library that mediates a modern and complete picture of all fields of life in Germany.

Ambassador Beck with Dennis Schroeder, Director of Goethe-Institut Namibia.

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

