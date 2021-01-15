Goethe-Institut Namibia gets new Director

The German Ambassador to Namibia, Herbert Beck welcomed the new Director of the Goethe-Institut Namibia, Dennis Schroeder, who took the reins from his predecessor, Daniel Stoevesandt on 04 January.

The Goethe-Institut is Germany’s cultural institute, active worldwide. It promotes the study of German abroad and encourages international cultural exchange.

The Goethe-Institut Namibia’s aim is to promote the German language through language classes and through courses for teachers of “German as a Foreign Language”.

Furthermore, the institute fosters intercultural co-operation between Namibia and Germany through cultural programmes, as well as the multimedia library that mediates a modern and complete picture of all fields of life in Germany.