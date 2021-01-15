Select Page

Tickets for ‘Boet & Sus’ go live

Posted by | Jan 15, 2021 |

Tickets for ‘Boet & Sus’ go live

The National Theatre of Namibia announced the streaming dates of its first online theatre production, ‘Boet & Sus’ will premier on 01 February and run until 28 February.

The Afrikaans multimedia theatre production with English subtitles highlights the coloured experience in contemporary Namibia. A part talk show, part drag show, ‘Boet & Sus’ explores the highs and lows of feeling somewhere in the ‘middle’.

‘Boet & Sus’ is written and directed by Namibian Theatre-Maker and Artist, Lize Ehlers and promises for pleasant viewing with your family.

Tickets are now on sale for N$ 120.00 at www.ntn.org.na

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Film Review – The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

Film Review – The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

20 December 2012

Classics @ the Castle bring summer music entertainment

Classics @ the Castle bring summer music entertainment

11 September 2015

Werner makes comeback with Surreal Exhibition

Werner makes comeback with Surreal Exhibition

4 November 2016

Legendary Stimela to perform in Namibia

Legendary Stimela to perform in Namibia

10 April 2015