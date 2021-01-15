Tickets for ‘Boet & Sus’ go live

The National Theatre of Namibia announced the streaming dates of its first online theatre production, ‘Boet & Sus’ will premier on 01 February and run until 28 February.

The Afrikaans multimedia theatre production with English subtitles highlights the coloured experience in contemporary Namibia. A part talk show, part drag show, ‘Boet & Sus’ explores the highs and lows of feeling somewhere in the ‘middle’.

‘Boet & Sus’ is written and directed by Namibian Theatre-Maker and Artist, Lize Ehlers and promises for pleasant viewing with your family.

Tickets are now on sale for N$ 120.00 at www.ntn.org.na