Brave Warriors jet off to Cameroon for African Nations Championship finals amid COVID-19 pandemic

Brave Warriors interim coach Bobby Samaria Thursday revealed the 28 Brave Warriors for the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) Finals in Cameroon.

The team departed on Thursday for the tourney that will kick off on Saturday.

Namibia will face Zambia, Guinea and Tanzania in Group D, and will start their campaign on 19 January against Guinea and then take on Tanzania on 23 January. They will finish off group action against rivals Zambia on 27 January

The 28 selected are : Edward Maova, Ratanda Mbazuvara, Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Charles Hambira, Jonas Mateus, Emilio Martin, Vitapi Ngaruka, Ivan Kamberipa,Pat-Nevin Uanivi, Aprocious Petrus, Gregory Aukumeb, Johannes Mutanga, Erasmus Ikeinge, Alfeus Handura, Dynamo Fredericks, Absalom Iimbondi, Immanuel Heita, Ambrocius Amseb, Wendell Rudath, Gustav Isaak, Llewelyn Stanley,Wesley Katjiteo, Brandon Neibeb, Marcell Papama, Panduleni Nekundi, Isaskar Gurirab,Deryl Goagoseb and Elmo Kambindu.