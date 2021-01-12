Airlink to continue the Windhoek and Walvis Bay flight routes as South Africa closes all land borders

Following South Africa’s closure of all land borders, independent airline, Airlink announced that it will continue with its comprehensive flight schedule and air route network in the region of which the Windhoek and Walvis Bay routes will be serviced.

The airline in an issued statement this week said that flights are scheduled to enable customers and personnel to comply with South Africa’s curfew and still commute to and from airports with sufficient time to complete the necessary health, security and immigration checks prior to departure.

“As a result, all Airlink flights depart after 08H00. Similarly, Airlink flights arrive at their final destinations for the day before 20H00, providing customers and personnel with sufficient time to reach their homes or places of accommodation before the 21H00 curfew,” they added.

According to Airlink Managing Director and CEO, Rodger Foster, health and safety are critical, as is economic continuity, for which regional air travel is the only viable alternative.

“Airlink will continue to provide travellers with safe, reliable and affordable connectivity between South Africa and destinations throughout Southern Africa,” he added.

Currently Airlink serves Lubumbashi (D.R. Congo), Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), Maseru (Lesotho), Sikhuphe (Eswatini), Harare and Bulawayo (Zimbabwe), Gaborone, Maun and Kasane (Botswana), Windhoek and Walvis Bay (Namibia), Lusaka and Ndola (Zambia), Maputo, Beira, Pemba and Vilanculos (Mozambique) as well as numerous South African destinations.

South Africa’s this week took a decision to close its 20 land borders for all but emergency and exceptional travel, as countries across the region continue with efforts to curb COVID-19 infections and limit the pandemic’s harmful social and economic impact.