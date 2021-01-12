Select Page

Flood damaged /Ai-/Ais Hotsprings and Spa forced to shut down temporalily for three months

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) /Ai-/Ais Hotsprings and Spa has been temporarily closed to visitors for the next three months starting from 11 January until the end of March.

NWR in a statement on Tuesday said the area where the resort is located experienced heavy rains and flash floods which resulted in the rivers along the resort to overflow, causing extensive damage to property and campsites.

Mr Robert Hailume, /Ai-/Ais Hotsprings and Spa Acting Resort Manager, narrated his experience “the rain was quite heavy and caused extensive damage to the resort and campsites. Though the resort experienced severe damage, I am grateful that all our clients that were camping that evening were successfully evacuated and are safe”

In light of the damage to the resort and campsites, NWR had no other option but to temporarily close the resort to visitors.

“We will soon commence with the repair work. This will ensure that the resort can begin to operate as soon as possible,” said Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, NWR Managing Director.

The /Ai-/Ais Hotsprings and Spa is located in the /Ai-/Ais Richtersveld Transfrontier Park, near Fish River Canyon, the second largest canyon in the world and the main attraction in Southern Namibia. The Fish River Canyon Hiking Trail is ranked as one of the best hiking trails in Southern Africa.

 

