MTC introduces biometrics and AI to strengthen consumer data protection and curb identity theft

Digital enabler, MTC, has introduced the use of biometrics and artificial intelligence, powered by the use of biometric authentication and cyber security systems, through MTC Verifi, to continue providing a watertight consumer data protection system.

Shedding light on the development, MTC’s Chief Commercial Officer, Melvin Angula, explained that “since business transactions are becoming increasingly more digital, and making customers more susceptible to identity theft and other fraudulent activities, we have decided to leverage the technology that will use advance security features such as biometrics and artificial intelligence, to continue protecting our customers’ data, hence the launch of MTC Verifi, which is a digital “Know Your Customer (KYC)” service solution.”

Quizzed on how one can register for Verifi and the benefits that comes with it, Angula said Registration is completely voluntary but will provide many benefits for our customers going forward.

“Initially we only ask for your Namibian ID, Driver License, or Passport if you are not Namibian. All other information provided can be added at a later stage through our Verifi customer app and is also completely voluntary. Once you sign up, you will then receive a digital ID that you can use to access our services in addition with biometric verification. This means that you, as a customer, will no longer need to go through the current required identification process of presenting your ID card and police declaration before you do sim replacement, open a contract with us or any other transaction which requires identification,” he added.

Angula furthered that “today’s businesses are progressively relying on electronic data and computer networks to conduct their daily operations and as such, growing pools of personal information is transferred online, requiring companies to be pro-active and prudent in strengthening consumer data protecting systems, while incessantly looking for better and smart ways to convenient their clients.”

“At the moment, customers can sign up for Verifi at the following Mobile Homes: In Windhoek at Wernhill, Maerua mall, and Grove mall; Walvis Bay at Dunes mall; and Swakopmund at Platz Am Meer,”Angula concluded.