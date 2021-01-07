Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 11 January 2021 – Neckartal approaching the halfway mark

Posted by | Jan 11, 2021 |

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 11 January 2021 – Neckartal approaching the halfway mark

 

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An ( e ) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An ( w ) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

*Transfers from Omatako to Von Bach was also taking place with the big pumps.

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

Understanding Weather – not predicting – 02 August2012

Understanding Weather – not predicting – 02 August2012

3 August 2012

Weather 09 September 2016

Weather 09 September 2016

9 September 2016

Weather 05 February 2016

Weather 05 February 2016

5 February 2016

Weekly Rainfall – 30 March 2012

Weekly Rainfall – 30 March 2012

30 March 2012