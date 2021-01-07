Central bank appoints new Director of Banking Services

The Bank of Namibia appointed Sencia Kaizemi-Rukata as the new Director of Banking Services, effective 01 January 2021, replacing Sam Shivute, who left the position following his

appointment as the Chief Executive Officer of the Namibia Revenue Agency in September 2020.

In the position, Kaizemi-Rukata is responsible for the provision of banking services to commercial banks and the Government. The Department issues banknotes and coins to Namibians and visitors which are secure and always guarantees a steady supply to the market. The Department also provides security services to the Bank’s staff and assets. The Oshakati Branch also resorts under the Banking Services Department.

Kaizemi-Rukata’s academic background includes a Master of Commerce in Business Management

(Cum Laude), BComm Honours (Business Management) and Bachelor of Commerce in Human Resources Management obtained from the University of South Africa. She is a seasoned banker with extensive experience in the commercial and central banking as well as the corporate environment spanning over 22 years and joined the Bank of Namibia in 2012 as Principal Officer: Currency & Banking, in the Banking Services Department.

In 2014, Kaizemi-Rukata was promoted to the role of Deputy Director: Currency & Banking, in the same Department, where she was responsible for currency management and banking operations, until her recent promotion.

Under the new position, she will now be a part of the Management Committee of the Bank where she will play a critical role in the growth and development of the Bank.

Announcing the appointment, the Governor of the Bank of Namibia, Johannes Gawaxab, expressed confidence in Kaizemi-Rukata saying he is delighted to have an Executive of Kaizemi-Rukata’s stature joining the Management Committee of the Bank, and confident that she has the experience and skills required for the position.

“Sencia will assist in realising the vision of the Bank. It is important that we have the right management capacity in place to sustain and accelerate our key strategic ambitions. We are further deepening the skills and competencies required to enable the Bank to discharge its core mandate,” Gawaxab said.