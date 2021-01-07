Informal settlements plagued by ongoing flash floods as heavy rains pour

Over 71 households in the informal settlements of Havana and eight in Otjomuise have been affected as the capital is experiencing heavy rains, flash floods and overflowing rivers, an official said this week

The City of Windhoek Mayor, Dr. Job Amupanda in an update of the situation said despite the damage to infrastructure, thankfully, no loss of life has been recorded since the onset of the rainy season on 30 December 2020.

“The City’s emergency response teams attended to 14 flood-related incidents from 30 December 2020 to 5 january, 2021. In addition, a multi-disciplinary team comprising various officials are regularly engaging the relevant stakeholders to mitigate the immediate risks and where appropriate, to relocate communities from flood risk areas to higher grounds,” he added.

Amupanda cautioned citizens to stay alert in anticipation of future floods which are expected for the remainder of the week, according to the latest meteorological reports.

“Residents who are particularly at risk are those residing in low-lying areas, near rivers or downstream of dams,” he added.

Meanwhile, Amupanda said the City’s Disaster Risk Management Committee and flood preparedness standby team are activated during this period and will meet on a weekly basis to assess, plan and deploy the necessary responses.

For emergencies one can contatct: Roads and Storm Division during working hours, 061- 2902363 and for emergency services (24hrs) – 061-211111.

Caption: Photograph contributed (NBC).