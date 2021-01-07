Three tech giants accounted for over 53% of S&P 500 total gains in 2020

Despite the unprecedented challenges that rocked the year 2020, the S&P 500 closed with an 18.4% gain on a total return basis.

According to the research data analyzed and published by Comprar Acciones, following a 12.5% decline in March 2020, it recovered all losses in August 2020 and set a total of 33 new records in 2020.

Based on data from Yahoo, the index fell from 3,370 points prior to the pandemic to 2,447 points in March 2020. However, as of December 25, 2020, it had shot back up to 3,662 points.

Apple Gained 82.3%, Amazon 72.6% and Microsoft 42.5% YoY

Similarly, Nasdaq fell from 9,700 points before the pandemic to about 5,300 points in March 2020. But it had recovered to 12,595 points by December 14, 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) also shed 8,000 points at the peak of the pandemic. By December 14, 2020 it had recovered to 30,199 points, higher than its pre-pandemic level of 29,000 points.

Like the S&P 500, the DJIA closed 2020 at a record high, gaining 7.25% on the year. For Nasdaq, 2020 was its best year since 2009 as it gained 43.6%.

The indices’ performance was attributed to big tech stocks that flourished in the pandemic as others languished. To illustrate, the top 10 stocks on the S&P 500 accounted for 27.4% of the index’s total market value.

Apple led the pack, gaining 82.3% on a total return basis. Amazon followed with a 72.6% increase. Microsoft was third with 42.5%. Together, the three accounted for 53% of the total returns that the index posted during the year.

Information technology was the best-performing sector, posting a 43.89% increase. Consumer discretionary was second with 33.3%. On the other hand, energy was the hardest hit sector, suffering a 33.7% decline.