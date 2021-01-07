Select Page

Lifestyle chronic diseases contributing to COVID-19 related fatalities -Minister

Posted by | Jan 8, 2021 |

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) has noted that more than 99% of the country’s COVID-19 deaths are associated with lifestyle chronic diseases, an official said this week.

The Minister of Health, Kalumbi Shangula highlighted this during a daily update, where he announced five more COVID-19 deaths, two each from Grootfontein and Walvis Bay districts and one from Windhoek, bringing the country’s total number of deaths to 240.

“It is time that we as a nation pay more attention to non-communicable diseases which underlay these deaths,” he said.

According to Shangula, people should pay attention to the type of the food they eat; the type of drinks they consume and the type of substances they are inhaling. “Let us limit the damage to our own bodies, and to our own health.”

Meanwhile, the minister on Thursday announced 363 new COVID-19 confirmed cases, bringing the cumulative confirmed cases to 26,682.

 

