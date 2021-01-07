Select Page

Women’s cricket series against Zimbabwe postponed

Jan 8, 2021

The women’s cricket series between hosts Namibia and Zimbabwe which was scheduled to take place between 22 January to 3 February has been postponed until further notice, Cricket Namibia confirmed this week.

Cricket Namibia’s, Marketing Manager Natalia Nauyoma in a statement said the postponement comes as a result of the current national lockdown underway in Zimbabwe due to the escalated number of COVID-19 cases.

“Cricket Namibia is saddened to announce the postponement of the women’s series against Zimbabwe due to the opponent’s lockdown regulations,” she said.

However, Nauyoma said the Namibian women’s team will have a national camp from 18 to 22 January of which they have selected 14 selected players to participate in inter-squad games in Windhoek.

The 14 players are : Irené van Zyl (c), Yasmeen Khan (wk), Adri van der Merwe, Kayleen Green, Suné Wittmann, Sylvia Shihepo, Arassta Diergaardt, Wilka Mwatile, Mekelanye Mwatile, Reehana Khan, Shiomwenyo Namusha, Didi Foerster, Victoria Hamunyela and Phia Gerber.

 

