President extends Noa’s contract as ACC Director General

The President HE Dr Hage Geingob this week announced the extension of Paulus Noa’s contract as the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Commission for a period of 6 months.

Noa’s contract ended on 31 December 2020. He has headed the agency since its inauguration in February 2006. In the same vein, the President also appointed Advocate Erna van der Merwe as acting deputy director general for a period of six months.

According to the Presidency, the appointments are to allow the due process of appointment and nomination of the two most senior vacancies at the agency. Noah and Adv. van der Merwe’s will act in the positions effective from 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021.

The President made the appointments due to the National Assembly currently being in recess, by virtue of the powers vested in the President by section 10 (2) of the Anti-Corruption Act, No. 8 of 2003 as amended.