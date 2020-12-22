Heavy rains destroy roads in the south

Heavy rains over the past few days have resulted in damaged roads in the areas of Keetmanshoop, Grünau, Aroab, Noordoewer, Karasburg and Warmbad, the Roads Authority has announced.

Currently, the known affected roads are; B1 route (Trunk Road TR 1/2): From Grünau to Keetmanshoop; Main Road 27 (MR 27) or tourist Route C16: From Keetmanshoop to Aroab; Main Road 22 (MR22) & District Road 271 (D271): Gravel roads from Noordoewer to Karasburg and Hom River Bridge in warmbad on District Road 210 (D210).

According to the Roads Authority, the Trunk Road between Grünau to Keetmanshoop’s eastern road shoulder has been extensively damaged, however, the road is open to traffic and road signs have been erected to warn the road users about the damaged section.

The main road between Keetmanshoop to Aroab has been damaged at several places with the southern lane washed away at some spots, the road is currently only accessible by 4×4 vehicles. Small vehicles owners are advised to avoid travelling on this road until further notice.

MR 22 and D271 gravel roads from Noordoewer to Karasburg are both temporarily closed to traffic due to serious wash away at river crossings and a collapsed culvert on MR 22. Roads users from Noordoewer to Karasburg are urged to use the tarred road via Grünau.

The Hom River Bridge in warmbad on District Road 210 (D210) is temporary closed to traffic due to the damage to the bridge near Warmbad.

While the Roads Authority maintenance team is busy inspecting and assessing the conditions of the roads, motorists are urged to exercise extra caution and be vigilant during their journeys in the southern part of the country, as there could be road damages, which the Roads Authority is not aware of yet.