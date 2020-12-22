Swakopmund Pop-Up Camp opens to engage entrepreneurs and innovators

StartUp Namibia is giving entrepreneurs and startups an opportunity to develop their business while they are at the coast this December with the Swakop pop-up camp, a co-working community office space for local startups.

With the year drawing to a close, as is tradition, people travel to the coast to escape the heat, ambitious entrepreneurs and startups are no exception. That is why this year, the people of StartUp Namibia is opening a ‘Pop-Up’ entrepreneurial base in Swakopmund, offering expertise, guidance and and advice in a dynamic dedicated space.

The Pop-Up camp is located at the Atrium Lifestyle Centre on Hendrik Witbooi street in the CBD. The Atrium Lifestyle Centre is the most diverse and creative space in Swakopmund and is the perfect space for startups and creatives to grow and connect.

Over the coming weeks, there will be a number of live events and activities taking place and the StartUp Namibia coworking space will be open somake pop and support local, connect with local startups and entrepreneaurs and get involved in the community.

“Feel free to visit, take advantage of the free Wi-Fi, coffee, popcorn and the professional advice on offer and become an active member of Namibia’s startup culture and community,” said Sasha Willemse, Community Manager at StartUp Namibia.

“December is the perfect time to take your business idea, business plan, product or service to the next level and develop your entrepreneurial drive and we are here to help!” she added.

The Windhoek based companies; Victoria Nanny agency and Chommie Bites will make use of the colaborative and start-up space to explore opportunities of expanding to the coastal region.

Kirstin Wiedow, GM of StartUp Namibia said: “We know that most acitivities for entrepreneurship are centred around Windhoek, however, there are potential entrepreneurs everywhere in Namibia. The Erongo Region was one of the hardest hit regions during the COVID-19 pandemic and, in parallel we had the second highest amount of programme participants enrolled from Erongo. We felt that establishing a Pop-Up Camp at the coast over the summer season would kickstart the entrepreneurial spirit at the coast and provide much needed support to the community. We invite local entrepreneurs to drop by and discuss their ideas and we look forward to assisting them in taking their idea to the next level in 2021.”

StartUp Namibia is a joint Namibian-German technical cooperation project for Sustainable Economic Development, implemented by the Ministry of Industrialistaion, Trade and SME Development and Deutsche Gesellschaft Fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).