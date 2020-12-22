Approved building plans decrease in November

The City of Windhoek approved a total of 271 building plans worth N$237.2 million in November, 35 fewer than in October.

In value terms, approvals fell by N$90.5 million to N$237.2 million in November from N$327.7 million worth of approvals in October. A total of 61 building plans worth N$40.4 million were completed during the month, a decline of 76.3% in number and 82.8% in value of completions.

On a rolling 12-month basis, the number of building plan approvals have been ticking up steadily since June, although the growth has been from a relatively low base.

Additions to properties have made up 70% of the year-to-date total number of approvals, but only 37.9% of the total value of approvals, indicating that the planned construction activity will mostly consist of smaller building projects.

The largest portion of building plan approvals in November was made up of additions to properties. (IJG)