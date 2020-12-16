Old Mutual Namibia appoints Tassius Chigariro as group CEO

Old Mutual Namibia has appointed Tassius Chigariro as new Group CEO, effective from 1 January 2021. Chigariro will take over from Kosmas Egumbo, who worked at OM for 10 years.

Egumbo will now take up a new executive position as Executive responsible for the Life Insurance and Asset Management companies across the rest of Africa, as well as having an oversight over Old Mutual Eswatini, and will be based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Chigariro, is currently the Managing Director of Old Mutual Life Company of Zimbabwe and before taking up this MD role four years ago, he spent eight years with the Old Mutual Investment Group in South Africa. He started his career with the Old Mutual Life Company in Zimbabwe as an Actuarial Analyst, before working for Resolution Life and Alexander Forbes in the UK.

Chigariro said he looks forward to continue enhancing the customer-led high performing culture within Old Mutual, enabling the team to innovate, serve customers in the company’s purpose to continue championing a mutually positive future in a challenging environment.

“I am very excited to take up this role and lead our business in Namibia with a proud heritage of 100 years, rotating with Kosmas, who has been an extraordinary leader for Old Mutual Namibia business,” he added.

The incoming Group CEO is a fellow of the Actuarial Society of South Africa and a Chartered Financial Analyst with a BSc Honours Mathematics (1st Class). He also has an Investment Management Certificate (UK) and has completed the Old Mutual Strategic Leadership Programme.

Incoming Group CEO of Old Mutual Namibia, Tassius Chigariro.