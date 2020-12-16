U.S. government continues to assist in the fight against HIV/AIDS – Institute of Pathology receives three new vehicles

The U.S. Embassy this week handed three Toyota Hilux Double Cab bakkies valued at N$572,000 each to the state-owned Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP), to help in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

According to the Embassy, the vehicles will improve the institute’s logistical capacity, helping to ensure that reliable HIV testing can be done at all regional laboratories.

The financial support for the vehicles was provided by the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) via the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Namibia.

U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson, said that the vehicles will aid the Institute in maintaining its standard of quality nationwide.

“As Namibia moves to HIV epidemic control, the Namibia Institute of Pathology is strengthening the long-term HIV response by ensuring a consistent, high level of quality from

clinics to laboratories,” she said.

Additionally, the Embassy indicated that PEPFAR will increase its funding to the Namibia HIV prevention, care, and treatment programme from US$81 million to US$89 million during 2021.

Meanwhile, the Embassy also highlighted that quality assurance visits verify that testing conducted in all NIP laboratories across the country is of the same, high standard.

“The NIP is committed to ensuring that all laboratory testing is accurate, the results are provided in a timely manner, and that clients and stakeholders receive professional customer service,” they concluded.