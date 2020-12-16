Local medical practitioners introduce self-funding scheme for patients to cover future medical expenses

A seemingly simple plan to cover the exorbitant costs of medical treatment, is working so well that the medical practitioner who designed it, is rolling the scheme out to other health centres.

When Dr Christo Burger of Khomas Medical Centre came up with the idea of creating an in-house provident fund to make provision for future medical expenses, little did he realise that the concept will be so effective, it will even be endorsed by a major insurance company.

Operating as the Khomas Loyalty Fund, it is intended as an incentive for existing patients to ensure access to future medical treatment. As a loyalty fund, it applies only to specific medical practices and to specific patients. This way it circumvents the often complex and complicated regulations registered medical aid schemes have to comply with.

With a three-month waiting period, the Khomas Loyalty Fund offers three different options for members, which include an option for private patients, a family top up option as well as an individual top up option. These gives members access to private general practitioner consultations, acute medication, selective blood tests and funeral benefits underwritten by Sanlam.

The fund is currently offered at the Khomas Medical Centre health practices in Windhoek, Swakopmund and Mondesa. It is Dr Burger’s intention soon to expand the fund to cover practices and patients in Tsumeb and Ruacana. The latter two are served by Dr DHS Badenhorst in Tsumeb and Dr R Kanime in Ruacana.

Dr Burger said he is proud to be able to expand the footprint of the fund to offer more Namibians access to quality and affordable healthcare, which is often too expensive for a large number of families.

Eventually, the fund’s team plans to roll it out across the country with the expansion to Tsumeb and Ruacana seen as the first step of taking the concept to many other medical practices.

Dr Burger said the application process for a Khomas Loyalty Fund card is quick and easy and can be done at any of the Khomas Medical branches. Applications forms are also available at the practices in Tsumeb and Ruacana.

Alternatively, interested applicants can send an email to [email protected] for an application form and additional information.

Announcing the expansion of the Khomas Loyalty Fund are from the left, Dalene Steenkamp, Geraldine Swart, Dr DHS Badenhorst of Tsumeb, Martha Shivangulula from Sanlam and Dr Christo Burger of Khomas Medical Centre.