Women’s shelter in Windhoek gets financial support to fast-track renovations

Windhoek-based women’s shelter ‘Friendly Haven’ operations have become more difficult; to such an extent that necessary repairs and the planned purchase of a solar system had to be postponed.

To support the operationalisation of the shelter, the German Embassy in Namibia donated about N$331,497 to Friendly Haven.

Through the support, the renovation and repairs of sanitary installations will be carried out. The installation of a solar system and a gas stove will help reduce the electricity bill substantially and ease the financial burden of utility costs. The freed up finances can eventually be used to run the shelter more smoothly and create a more conducive environment for the affected women seeking help.

The shelter will also receive food and sanitary items. The German Ambassador Herbert Beck visited the shelter on Monday 14 December and emphasized the support towards women’s rights projects through the German Government.

He said the German Federal Foreign Office promotes women’s rights worldwide to reduce human rights violations that primarily affect women and girls.

“Support for projects conducted by local non-governmental organizations is at the forefront of this work. We commend the efforts of the ‘Ecumenical Social Diaconate Action’ (ESDA) to run this shelter, the only one of its kind in Namibia, and we are convinced that our contribution will make a difference,” Beck said.

German Embassy (Micro Project Fund), Ms Grotzinger, (ESDA Board Member), Ms. Vahekeni, (ESDA Board Member) and Ambassador Beck, German Embassy.