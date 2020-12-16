Brave Warriors gears for 2021 CHAN Finals

NFA – Tafel Lager Brave Warriors interim head coach Bobby Samaria has called up a provisional squad of 31 players into camp, in preparation for the 2021 Championship of African Nations Cup (Chan), to be hosted early next year in Cameroon.

Namibia has been drawn in Group D with Guinea, Tanzania and Zambia, and the players reported at the bubble camp this week.

Training started this afternoon at the NFA technical centre at 17h00. It will thereafter be held twice a day – at 09h00 in the morning and 17h00 in the afternoon.

Samaria said the team will be hard at work to ensure that the players’ fitness is brought to the best possible level and have them in great shape within reasonable time.

“The challenge is getting the players match fit and what compounds matters is we won’t be able to play regional teams as we did prior to Covid 19, unless those teams get tested for Covid too,” he said.

He said they are looking at playing one of the neighbouring countries in a friendly match to gain the needed game time.

The provisional Tafel Lager Brave Warriors squad is as follows: Goalkeepers: Edward Maova, Ratanda Mbazuvara, Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Jonas Matheus, Immanuel Immanuel. Defenders: Emilio Martin, Vitapi Ngaruka, Ivan Kamberipa, Pat-Nevin Uanivi, Larry Horaeb, Gregory Aukumeb, Aprocius Petrus, Erasmus Ikeinge, Johannes Mutanga, Kleopas Nuukushu. Midfielders: Dynamo Fredericks, Immanuel Heita, Ambrosius Amseb, Wendell Rudath, Gustav Isaak, Alfeus Handura, Llewelyn Stanley, Absalom Iimbondi, Wesley Katjiteo, Marcel Papama, Brandon Neibeb. Forwards: Elmo Kambindu, Issaskar Gurirab, Panduleni Nekundi, Monis Omseb, Deryl Goagoseb.