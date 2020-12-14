Economist journalist blessed with new baby girl

By Clifton Movirongo.

One of the Economist reporters, Mandisa Rasmeni, gave birth to a baby girl on Sunday 13 December. Mandisa and father, Clemence Katjiuongua decided to name the girl Pumla, meaning ‘Rest’.

On Monday, the proud mother sent out pictures of the newest member of the family. According to all indications, the girls is healthy, with ten fingers and ten toes. She joins her sibling, Lolwethu who is now four years old. The first-born was named by Mandisa’s mother who passed away earlier this year.

“The last-born is named Pumla, which means rest. I named her after my mother as a tribute to her, and her middle name is Sivenathi, which means – hear our prayers. She has a double barrel surname, Rasmeni Katjiuongua, mine and her father’s. So I am the daughter of Pumla and the mother of Pumla,” Mandisa explained.

Currently at home, discharged from the hospital, Mandisa said she is feeling fine although in a little bit of pain, adding that she is very grateful for baby number two.

“For now I have mixed emotions as the baby was long overdue, and we’ve been waiting for her. So yeah, I’m quite excited and very happy for my two girls,” she said.

Mandisa is in her final year of a degree in Journalism from the Namibia University of Science and Technology. She has been with the Economist since 2013 where she started as receptionist before the writing bug bit her.

Her Economist colleagues said “May your baby be blessed with good health, love and laughter. Your dedication, enthusiasm, and insights are totally inspiring and everybody at the Economist wishes you and the family well and many years of great achievements.”

The stork visited Lolwethu Rasmeni (back) this week, delivering her a beautiful new sister, Pumla.